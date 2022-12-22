Superstar Mahesh Babu's Blockbuster Hit Okkadu To Re-release On THIS Day, Trailer To Be Out On Dec 24

Mahesh Babu Okkadu Photo Credit: Twitter

Superstar Mahesh Babu's biggest first hit was MS Raju's Okkadu. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the romantic action movie was a tremendous success and trendsetter. Okkadu was released in the year 2003 on January 15 marking the occasion of Sankranthi festival. The Bhumika Chawla- starrer shook the Telugu box office and minted about Rs 30 Crore. Not just that but the movie won as many as four Filmfare awards including Best Film. It is no wonder that the movie escalated the range and stardom of Mahesh Babu, who later re-wrote the records with Puri Jagannadh's 2006 film Pokiri. Back in the time, the producer of the film got the entire set of Charminar erected with a neighborhood surrounding, which was the talk of the town.

After several Tollywood films were re-released, beginning with Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, now is the turn of the actor's other phenomenal film-Okkadu. The movie is all set to enthrall the viewers and fans of the actor in a brilliant, revised version for a better theatrical experience. The movie is getting ready to hit the screens on January 7, 2023. The makers are going to release the re-release trailer on December 24.

Check out the tweet here:

Pokiri brought Reverberance #Okkadu4k is the Repercussion



Superstardom will hit you once again but with a more Plangent sound on Jan 7 @urstrulyMahesh#OkkaduTrailer from Dec 24 ! More details soon.. pic.twitter.com/EIyrBiOpH2 — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) December 21, 2022

Superstar Mahesh Babu portrayed the role of Ajay Varma, an aspiring Kabbadi player and the son of the DCP of Hyderabad. On his visit to Kurnool for a state-level tournament, he gets entangled in a factionist's issue involving a woman named Swapna, played by Bhumika Chawla. In the end, they overpower the villain and put a happy end to the story. The movie is the best experience. It was remade in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay as Ghilli, in Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Odia, and Sinhala.

Okkadu's cinematography was handled by Sekhar V Joseph and editing was taken care of by A Sreekar Prasad. Mani Sharma composed the background score and tunes for the film. Tracks like 'Nuvemaya Chesavo Kani', 'Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo', and 'Attarintiki' stood out among the successful album. Dialogues for the film were penned by Paruchuri Brothers. On a budget of Rs 14 Crore, the movie was bankrolled by MS Raju under the Sumanth Art Productions.