Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Siddhu Jonalagadda's Crime-Comedy Off To Stunning Figures

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
Tillu
Square
movie
featuring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
was
finally
released
worldwide
on
May
29.
The
romantic
crime-comedy
carried
high
expectations
following
the
success
of
DJ
Tillu,
which
was
released
in
2022.
The
sequel
now
opened
to
positive
reviews
from
critics
as
well
as
fans,
giving
a
high
to
the
filmmakers
and
actors
of
Tillu
Square.
Touted
to
be
a
dark
crime-comedy
drama,
the
movie
features
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
character
and
will
have
another
sequel
to
it.
Tillu
Square
Advance
Bookings
Day
1
The
advance
booking
collections
gave
an
insight
into
the
excitement
fans
and
film
buffs
had
for
Tillu
Square.
For
a
regional
film
with
no
stars,
Tillu
Square
managed
to
sell
off
over
231015
tickets
to
as
many
as
2596
shows,
earning
a
gross
of
Rs
34785658.
Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction
The
movie
opened
to
blockbuster
reports
from
overseas
and
the
hype
for
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
romcom
with
a
thrill
element,
is
unreal.
The
movie's
advance
bookings
were
remarkable
for
the
ctor,
just
like
how
the
movie's
OTT
deal
by
Netflix
for
Rs
35
Crore
is
noteworthy.
The
film's
pre-release
business
was
trendsetting
for
a
film
with
no
stars.
According
to
the
Sacnilk
website,
the
first-day
earnings
of
Tillu
Square
are
approximately
Rs
0.23
Crore
(to
be
updated
in
a
while).
The
USA
gross
on
the
opening
day
for
Tillu
Square
is
also
amazing.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.