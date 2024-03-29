Tillu Square Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Within Hours Of Its Hyped Theatrical Release

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's hyped sequel to DJ Tillu, Tillu Square finally hit the screens amid sky-high expectations. The movie was released in Telugu all over the world on March 29. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran in a never-seen-before avatar, Tillu Square was directed by Mallik Ram.

After its theatrical release, the movie is getting highly positive reviews and is earning a blockbuster talk. When DJ Tillu was first released in theatres, not many watched it on the big screen. Once it made the OTT debut on Aha Video, the movie's popularity soared.

When the theatrical trailer was released, fans went into a tizzy after seeing a new side of Anupama Parameswaran. She went all out and did a glamorous role for the first time. The actress also shot steamy intimate scenes, which hurt her ardent fans.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Full Movie Leaked Online

Barely after three to four hours after Tillu Square was released in India, the movie fell prey to the rampant and deep-rooted piracy mafia. Several websites that thrive on piracy content have copied the entire content of Tillu Square movie and shared it on the internet in the form of links. These links are now available freely for the users to watch and download.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.