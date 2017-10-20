 »   »   » Secret Superstar First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Secret Superstar First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Posted By:
Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar has won over critics and has received only good reviews from them. The movie revolves around Insia (Zaira Wasim), a teenager from Vadodara who aspires to be a singer.

Secret Superstar (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 4 crore on the first day of its release. Secret Superstar is facing a tough competition from this week's other release, Golmaal Again, which releases today (20th Oct). Meanwhile, read what the audiences are saying after watching the movie.

Amrita‏ @RetardedMavashi

Absolutely Loved #SecretSuperstar ,
Perfect blend of all the untouched issues that 1 face throughout through d eyes of girl, mom,dadi.
Fab👍

Danish Aziz‏ @DanishAziz15

#SecretSuperstar what a movie..... paisa wasool

Gauri Khan‏ @gaurikhan

Watching #SecretSuperstar was an amazing experience. Powerful, heartfelt performances and a very sincere story. @aamir_khan

SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR @SrideviBKapoor

@advaitchandan directs superb story with powerful performances by all actors @aamir_khan once again gets masterfully right. #secretsuperstar

$@M‏ @SAMTHEBESTEST

FDFS Impact was so powerful that i couldn't resist myself from watching the film again so, now Watching
#SecretSuperstar 2nd time :)

Sarfaraz Yousuf‏ @szalam950

As usual @aamir_khan rocks. Got too much goosebumps during movie. This movie showed pinnacle of storytelling 👍👍 #SecretSuperstar

gaurav chauhan‏ @iamgaurav222

#SecretSuperstar must watch ✅ @aamir_khan

Secret Superstar is expected to do a great business on the weekend, thanks to the positive word of mouth.


Keep watching this space for more updates on Secret Superstar's box office collection.

