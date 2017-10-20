 »   »   » Secret Superstar First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar has won over critics and has received only good reviews from them. The movie revolves around Insia (Zaira Wasim), a teenager from Vadodara who aspires to be a singer.

According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 4 crore on the first day of its release. Secret Superstar is facing a tough competition from this week's other release, Golmaal Again, which releases today (20th Oct). Meanwhile, read what the audiences are saying after watching the movie.



Amrita‏ @RetardedMavashi Absolutely Loved #SecretSuperstar ,

Perfect blend of all the untouched issues that 1 face throughout through d eyes of girl, mom,dadi.

Fab👍

Danish Aziz‏ @DanishAziz15 #SecretSuperstar what a movie..... paisa wasool

Gauri Khan‏ @gaurikhan Watching #SecretSuperstar was an amazing experience. Powerful, heartfelt performances and a very sincere story. @aamir_khan

SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR @SrideviBKapoor @advaitchandan directs superb story with powerful performances by all actors @aamir_khan once again gets masterfully right. #secretsuperstar

$@M‏ @SAMTHEBESTEST FDFS Impact was so powerful that i couldn't resist myself from watching the film again so, now Watching

#SecretSuperstar 2nd time :)

Sarfaraz Yousuf‏ @szalam950 As usual @aamir_khan rocks. Got too much goosebumps during movie. This movie showed pinnacle of storytelling 👍👍 #SecretSuperstar

gaurav chauhan‏ @iamgaurav222 #SecretSuperstar must watch ✅ @aamir_khan

On A Related Note Secret Superstar is expected to do a great business on the weekend, thanks to the positive word of mouth.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Secret Superstar's box office collection.



