 »   »   » 'Secret Superstar' Effect! Aamir Khan Flooded With Mails & Messages From Youngsters

Aamir Khan production's latest release Secret Superstar has created an impact on the masses, especially youngsters.

The film has been lauded across the globe for its unique content and intriguing storyline. We hear that, the actor is being flooded with mails and messages from fans across social media acknowledging the thought behind the film.



Aamir has been receiving messages, especially from youngsters between the age bracket of 12-16, on how he has encouraged them in many ways through the film.



The emails majorly highlighted the fact that the superstar has been able to capture their aspirations and struggles very well in the film.



The superstar has been receiving letters from his teenage fans applauding him for picking up such an unusual subject and producing it. He is one of the rare producers to readily take up a subject about teenage dreams and aspirations, and showcase it on the silver screen



Secret Superstar is as based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.



Expanding its horizons Secret Superstar has now released in Taiwan and within 3 days the response that it got from the audience there is something which will make every Indian proud of the movie.



Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, SecretSuperstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film was released on 19th October and is running strong at the international box office.