PM Narendra Modi FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: This Is How The Vivek Oberoi Film Fared On Day 1
After all the controversies, Omung Kumar's last film 'PM Narendra Modi' finally hit the theatrical screens on Friday (March 24, 2019). The film was slated to release earlier but had got postponed because of the Lok Sabha elections.
The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi minted an opening collection of Rs 2.88 crore on its first day of the release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri ₹ 2.88 cr. India biz."
While the film mostly received not-so-favourable reviews from the critics for its one-toned depiction of its lead character, here's what the netizens have to say about the movie-
Rupesh Kataria @RupeshKatariaRK
"@vivekoberoi Thank you, Vivekji for putting @narendramodi in the most simplest words in front of us. Overwhelmingly, I bowed to his struggle for India in his entire life. Congratulations for d great efforts.
Very well acted, directed, presented. Well-done
#PMNarendraModi."
Shatrunjay Singh @IamShatrunjayS
"What a splendid performance by @vivekoberoi in PM Narendra Modi. I wonder how difficult it would have been for him to portray such a great personality, our beloved PM @narendramodi but he did it perfectly. Hats off to you! Congratulations!"
Subham Jain @iamsubhamjain
"@OmungKumar Great piece of work sir! @vivekoberoi just nailed it like a pro ! Hope to see u both make such more movies in coming years! #PMNarendraModi."
varad choudhari @varadchoudhari1
"I watched PM Narendra Modi film, it is good, but frankly I would like to tell @vivekoberoi that the movie could be better than this! Story line is good but, it is not as deep as the character Modiji is! Rating 2.5/5, extra 0.5 rating is forSongs! #PMNarendraModi."
Kalpesh Desai @kalpeshcdesai
"It's not easy for @VivekOberoi to make a block buster as much as it is for @NarendraModi to win the election The movie didn't connect the dots. May be they had filming liberty but not the real liberty
#PMNarendraModi."
ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Movie Review: The Bland Storytelling Will Make You Chant 'No More' To The Film!