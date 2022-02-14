Badhaai Do Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Receives Love From The Audience

After a slow start on its opening day at the box office, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's latest release Badhaai Do is slowly picking up business and has managed to rake in a good weekend collection. With its hatke subject and impressive performances, this Harshavardhan Kulkarni director is slowly attracting the audience to the cinema halls.

Speaking about its performance on Day 3 of its release, Badhaai Do registered 26.84 % growth in his collection and minted Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 7.82 crore. The film is expected to benefit from Valentine's Day today.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BadhaaiDo goes from strength to strength with each passing day... Records healthy total in opng wknd, after slow start [Day 1]... Covers lost ground on Day 2 and 3... #ValentinesDay [today] will benefit... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 7.82 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, Adarsh mentioned, "Although the start for #Roohi [Day 1: ₹ 3.06 cr #MahaShivratri] and #BadhaaiDo [₹ 1.65 cr] wasn't great, the opng wknd biz proves that *#Hindi theatrical biz* is alive and breathing and the audiences are certainly in the mood to return to cinemas for *mid-range* films as well."

Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do, a spiritual successor to Badhaai Ho, revolves around a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao) and a lesbian physical education teacher essayed by Bhumi Pednekar who enter into a lavender marriage.

Speaking about casting Rajkummar and Bhumi in his film, Harshavardhan said that he has always them and his idea was "to work with actors who are passionate and their craft shows that passion." He was also all praise for their preparation for this film.

Besides Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do also stars newcomer Chum Darang, Seema Pahwa and features Gulshan Devaiah in an extended cameo.