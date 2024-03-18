Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth’s Film Struggles On First Monday Amid Competition From Shaitaan

Yodha
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Sidharth
Malhotra
has
been
making
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so
for
his
recent
release
Yodha.
Helmed
by
Pushkar
Ojha
and
Sagar
Ambre,
the
movie
happens
to
be
an
action
thriller
and
also
features
Disha
Patani
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
the
lead.
The
trailer
got
everyone
excited
about
the
film
making
it
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
However,
despite
the
substantial
buzz,
Yodha
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Yodha
started
the
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
4.1
crores.
Interestingly,
the
movie
witnessed
an
impressive
hike
in
numbers
during
the
opening
weekend
wherein
it
raked
in
Rs
5.75
crores
on
day
2
(Saturday)
and
Rs
7
crores
on
day
3
(Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
16.85
crores
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Yodha
is
likely
to
witness
a
significant
dip
in
collections
on
the
first
Monday
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
2-4
crores
today
(day
4).
Interestingly,
Yodha
witnessed
a
box
office
clash
with
Adah
Sharma
starrer
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
and
has
managed
to
beat
it
with
a
huge
gap.
However,
this
Sidharth
starrer
has
been
facing
a
tough
competition
from
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Yodha,
Sidharth
spoke
about
the
movie
and
said,
"Yodha
is
a
completely
fictitious
story.
We
have
created
a
new
task
force
-
Yodha.
So
when
you
create
something
from
zero,
then
you
can
take
a
lot
of
liberties.
We
have
done
many
variations
in
the
film
and
also
the
action
I
got
to
perform
is
very
different
from
'Shershaah'.
Here
I
am
more
energetic,
and
lean,
and
use
different
sorts
of
weapons.
It
is
a
far
more
commercial
and
entertaining
film.
I
think
it
has
got
my
best
of
action
sequences
that
I
have
done
in
last
decade
or
so"
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 18:00 [IST]