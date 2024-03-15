Yodha X Review: Sidharth Malhotra Gives A Terrific Performance In Action Thriller But The Climax Will….

Yodha
Review:
Sidharth
Malhotra
is
all
over
the
headlines
today
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
his
recent
release
Yodha
has
released
today.
Helmed
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha,
the
movie
happens
to
be
an
action
thriller
which
also
features
Raashii
Khanna
and
Disha
Patani
in
the
lead.
Yodha
features
Sidharth
in
the
role
of
a
brave
soldier
who
is
ready
to
take
on
the
terrorists.
From
the
teaser
to
trailer,
everything
about
the
movie
made
headlines
and
left
the
audience
wanting
for
more.
After
all,
everyone
has
been
eager
to
see
Sidharth
in
an
action
mode.
And
while
Yodha
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today,
it
has
got
the
social
media
buzzing
with
an
opinion
as
everyone
is
all
praises
for
Sidharth
Malhotra's
performance.
Yodha
X
Review
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
(now
X),
a
Twitter
user
gave
Yodha
3.5
stars
and
wrote,
"Interval
Block,
Suspense,
Climax
and
Twist
&
Turn
is
literally
blow
your
mind,
#SidharthMalhotra
performance
is
Terrific,
Storyline
is
Good
not
up
to
the
Mark,
direction
is
brilliant,
Disha
&
Rashi
Acting
is
decent.
Overall
#Yodha
is
a
Good
Movie".
On
the
other
hand,
another
user
gave
the
movie
4.5
stars
and
tweeted,
"It's
so
inspiring
and
perfect
film-making
in
all
aspects
be
it
Details,
filming,
camera
work,
music
and
acting!
All
are
at
their
peaks!
@SidMalhotra
take
a
bow,
Delhi
Boy
has
delivered
his
career
best
performance
in
#Yodha".
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Yodha,
Sidharth
spoke
about
the
movie
and
said,
"Yodha
is
a
completely
fictitious
story.
We
have
created
a
new
task
force
-
Yodha.
So
when
you
create
something
from
zero,
then
you
can
take
a
lot
of
liberties.
We
have
done
many
variations
in
the
film
and
also
the
action
I
got
to
perform
is
very
different
from
'Shershaah'.
Here
I
am
more
energetic,
and
lean,
and
use
different
sorts
of
weapons.
It
is
a
far
more
commercial
and
entertaining
film.
I
think
it
has
got
my
best
of
action
sequences
that
I
have
done
in
last
decade
or
so"
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 9:41 [IST]