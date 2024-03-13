Yodha Advance Booking Report Day 1: Sidharth’s Film Sees Low Response; Struggles To Mint 25 Lakhs In 24 Hours

Sidharth
Malhotra
has
been
on
a
roll
this
year
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
After
winning
hearts
with
his
action
mode
in
Rohit
Shetty's
Indian
Police
Force,
he
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
new
action
thriller.
We
are
talking
about
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha's
directorial
Yodha
which
also
stars
Disha
Patni
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
the
lead.
The
movie
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
the
teaser
and
trailer
have
already
got
the
fans
excited
and
the
audience
is
eagerly
waiting
to
see
Sidharth
in
the
action
mode
once
again.
And
while
Yodha
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
March
15,
the
makers
have
already
begun
the
advance
booking
of
the
movie.
However,
as
per
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Yodha
received
a
low
response
from
the
audience
in
terms
of
advance
booking
in
the
first
24
hours.
Yes!
The
reports
suggested
that
Yodha
has
been
struggling
to
mint
Rs
25
lakh
so
far.
Check
out
Yodha
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1:
Hindi
2D
-
18,06,963
[18.07
Lac]
Tickets
Sold
-
8,715
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
-
198
Shows
-
1,889
Meanwhile,
Sidharth
Malhotra
opened
up
doing
patriotic
films
back
to
back
(Shershaah,
Indian
Police
Force,
Yodha)
and
stated,
"I
think
it
just
happened
by
chance
(signing
back-to-back
patriotic
films).
I
may
be
drawn
a
little
more
to
the
uniform,
nothing
looks
better
on
a
man
than
uniform
regardless
of
any
form
of
service
in
the
country.
This
is
a
fictitious
uniform
so
we've
done
the
army,
we've
done
the
police,
I
have
created
my
own
Yodha
unit
so
that
I
can
wear
another
version
of
a
uniform
here.
Yodha
does
have
a
hint
of
love
story,
as
you
can
see
in
the
trailer.
It
is
not
such
a
dry
character
but
it
is
not
a
complete
love
story
but
we
are
right
here,
promoting
a
Dharma
Productions
film
so
maybe
you
should
ask
Mr
Karan
Johar
when
is
he
making
his
next
romantic
film
for
me
to
do."
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 18:15 [IST]