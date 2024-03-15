Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Yodha
Leaked:
Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
Yodha
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
movies
the
year.
Helmed
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha,
Yodha
marks
Sidharth's
first
collaboration
with
Disha
Patani
and
Raashii
Khanna.
To
note
Sidharth
plays
the
role
of
a
braveheart
agent
who
is
ready
to
take
on
the
terrorists
irrespective
of
the
circumstances.
In
fact,
fans
have
been
quite
excited
to
watch
Sidharth
in
the
action
mode.
After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Yodha
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today
and
has
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience.
However,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
the
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Yes,
Yodha
full
movie
has
been
leaked
online
hours
after
it
had
its
theatrical
release
as
quoted
by
Latestly.
Yodha
full
movie
leaked
online
for
free
download
For
the
uninitiated,
Yodha
marks
Sagar
and
Pushkar's
debut
directorial
and
Sidharth's
performance
has
won
hearts.
According
to
media
reports,
Yodha
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites.
While
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
viewership
worldwide.
Talking
about
Yodha,
Sidharth
stated,
"Yodha
is
a
completely
fictitious
story.
We
have
created
a
new
task
force
-
Yodha.
So
when
you
create
something
from
zero,
then
you
can
take
a
lot
of
liberties.
We
have
done
many
variations
in
the
film
and
also
the
action
I
got
to
perform
is
very
different
from
'Shershaah'.
Here
I
am
more
energetic,
and
lean,
and
use
different
sorts
of
weapons.
It
is
a
far
more
commercial
and
entertaining
film.
I
think
it
has
got
my
best
of
action
sequences
that
I
have
done
in
last
decade
or
so"
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Earlier
films
like,
Maharani
season
3,
Article
370,
Shaitaan,
Fighter,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Mr
and
Mrs
Smith
Season
1,
Aarya
Season
3,
The
Family
Plan
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
It
is
important
to
note
that
although
the
temptation
of
watching
a
recently
released
film
or
web
series
without
any
expense
might
be
compelling,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
that
indulging
in
such
activities
amounts
to
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
harms
dedicated
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.