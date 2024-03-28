Yodha Box Office Collection Day 14: Sidharth’s Film To Struggle Making 50L; Faces Tough Fight From Shaitaan

Sidharth
Malhotra,
who
came
with
his
cop
drama
Indian
Police
Force
early
this
year,
has
been
making
headlines
for
his
another
action
drama.
We
are
talking
about
Yodha
wherein
Sidharth
plays
the
role
of
a
braveheart
soldier
who
is
ready
to
take
on
the
villains.
Also
starring
Raashii
Khanna
and
Disha
Patani
in
the
lead,
Yodha
was
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
However,
despite
creating
substantial
buzz
in
the
town,
Yodha
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office.
To
note
Yodha
started
its
box
office
journey
with
Rs
4.1
crores
and
failed
to
rake
in
double
digit
collection
on
a
single
day
even
during
the
opening
weekends.
In
fact,
the
movie
managed
to
rake
in
just
Rs
25.25
crores
in
the
first
week.
And
while
it
is
in
the
second
week
now,
Yodha
has
failed
to
cross
Rs
50
crores
mark
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Yodha
made
a
collection
of
Rs
63
lakhs
yesterday
(day
13/second
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
32.31
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Yodha
is
likely
to
struggle
making
Rs
50
lakhs
today
(day
14/
second
Thursday).
It
is
evident
that
Ajay
Devgn's
Shaitaan,
which
was
released
a
week
before
Yodha,
is
giving
this
Sidharth
Malhotra
starrer
a
tough
competition.
With
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
hitting
the
screens
tomorrow
(March
29),
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Yodha
will
be
able
to
survive
the
competition.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Yodha,
Sidharth
stated,
"Yodha
is
a
completely
fictitious
story.
We
have
created
a
new
task
force
-
Yodha.
So
when
you
create
something
from
zero,
then
you
can
take
a
lot
of
liberties.
We
have
done
many
variations
in
the
film
and
also
the
action
I
got
to
perform
is
very
different
from
'Shershaah'.
Here
I
am
more
energetic,
and
lean,
and
use
different
sorts
of
weapons.
It
is
a
far
more
commercial
and
entertaining
film.
I
think
it
has
got
my
best
of
action
sequences
that
I
have
done
in
last
decade
or
so".
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 14:57 [IST]