Yodha Box Office Collection Day 14: Sidharth’s Film To Struggle Making 50L; Faces Tough Fight From Shaitaan

Sidharth Malhotra, who came with his cop drama Indian Police Force early this year, has been making headlines for his another action drama. We are talking about Yodha wherein Sidharth plays the role of a braveheart soldier who is ready to take on the villains. Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead, Yodha was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. However, despite creating substantial buzz in the town, Yodha has been struggling at the box office.

To note Yodha started its box office journey with Rs 4.1 crores and failed to rake in double digit collection on a single day even during the opening weekends. In fact, the movie managed to rake in just Rs 25.25 crores in the first week. And while it is in the second week now, Yodha has failed to cross Rs 50 crores mark at the box office.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Yodha made a collection of Rs 63 lakhs yesterday (day 13/second Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 32.31 crores. Given the trends, Yodha is likely to struggle making Rs 50 lakhs today (day 14/ second Thursday). It is evident that Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, which was released a week before Yodha, is giving this Sidharth Malhotra starrer a tough competition. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew hitting the screens tomorrow (March 29), it will be interesting to see if Yodha will be able to survive the competition.

Meanwhile, talking about Yodha, Sidharth stated, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so".