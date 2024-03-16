Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's Film To Perform Better Than Yodha, Bastar

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9
Prediction:
March
has
started
on
a
good
note
for
Bollywood
as
Ajay
Devgn's
horror
drama
has
managed
to
impress
the
audience,
setting
the
box
office
on
fire.
The
movie
co-starring
R.
Madhavan,
Jyothika,
Janki
Bodiwala
and
Anngad
Raaj
received
critical
acclaim
upon
its
release
and
this
has
been
reflected
in
the
numbers.
Starting
on
a
flying
note,
Shaitaan
earned
over
Rs
15
crore
on
its
first
Friday,
proving
that
good
content
will
always
sell.
The
fans
have
showered
the
actors
and
the
makers
with
love,
lauding
them
for
impeccable
performances
and
technical
aspect.
Despite
being
a
Hindi
remake
of
the
Gujarati
film
Vash,
Shaitaan
has
performed
well
in
the
cinema
halls,
showcasing
Ajay
Devgn's
box
office
pull.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 12:06 [IST]