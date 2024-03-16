Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ajay Devgn's Film To Perform Better Than Yodha, Bastar

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: March has started on a good note for Bollywood as Ajay Devgn's horror drama has managed to impress the audience, setting the box office on fire. The movie co-starring R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj received critical acclaim upon its release and this has been reflected in the numbers.

Starting on a flying note, Shaitaan earned over Rs 15 crore on its first Friday, proving that good content will always sell. The fans have showered the actors and the makers with love, lauding them for impeccable performances and technical aspect.

Despite being a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan has performed well in the cinema halls, showcasing Ajay Devgn's box office pull.