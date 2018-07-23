 »   »   »  Himesh Reshammiya Birthday Special: Dear HR Thank You For Being My Source Of Inspiration

Dear Himesh Reshammiya,

I would like to begin this open letter by wishing you a happy birthday and hoping that this year turns out to be a solid one for you. There's no denying that you are a talented artiste and an even better human being. For your countless fans, you are a performer par excellence and a source of inspiration. However, for me, you are not just a star but a sweet memory which I never want to let go off.

HR, I was introduced to your unique brand of music in 2007 when you made your big screen debut with Aap Ka Surroor. Back then, I was going through an interesting phase in life and discovering the meaning of life(read love). As such, your heartfelt tracks became synonymous with my first love. Even today, songs such as Mohtarma and Tere Bina remind me of my college/intermediate days and a 'special somebody

Post the release of Aap Ka Surroor, you took the brave decision to focus on your acting career. Unfortunately, your next release Karzzzz bombed at the box office and that marked the beginning of a difficult phase for you.

Interestingly, just like you, I too faced a difficult situation during that time. At numerous times, I felt defeated but managed to keep going by drawing inspiration from your 'never give up' attitude. And, this helped me survive.

Over the years, you have reduced the number of projects you work on in a year. However, this has not affected my love for you. That said and done, your absence from the scene, does make me feel bad. While your old songs keep me going, the heart craves for new melodies. As you turn a year older, as a music lover, I request you to once again churn out some massy hits and bring back those good old days. Teri yaad sataye mujhko!

Yours truly,

A Reshammiyan