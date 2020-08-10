From Ranbir Kapoor To Kartik Aaryan, 5 Young Actors Who Should Bring Patriotism To The Silver Screen

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has ample of romantic films in his kitty, but we're sure that his fans would love to see him in a patriotic film. Considering Ranbir was so good in Raajneeti, a political drama, it would be a delight to watch him get into the shoes of an army man.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushamann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. The actor does anything, but repeat the genre of his films. He is always ready to bring a new concept on the silver screen. Who can forget his nuanced performance in Article 15? However, the actor hasn't delved into patriotic genre yet.

Ranveer Singh

We've seen Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji, as Maratha Empire Peshwa Baji Rao, as a cop and as a crazy lover. But if there's one side of Ranveer, which his fans have not seen yet, is surely in a patriotic film. Ranveer is a warehouse of talent, and we're sure if he mouths a patriotic dialogue, it will leave the audience rooting for him.

Kartik Aaryan

Just like Ranbir, Ayushmann and Ranveer, the new heartthrob of B-town, Kartik Aaryan hasn't tried his hands on any patriotic film too. While Kartik has given back to back blockbusters on the silver screen (except Love Aaj Kal), we're sure fans would be impressed to see Kartik as an army man.

Rajkummar Rao

Put Rajkummar Rao in any genre, he will get under the skin of his character like a pro. Rajkummar Rao has done many offbeat films like Trapped, Omerta, Aligarh, Newton, Citylights, etc, but the actor has not done a full-fledged patriotic film yet.

Do you have any other actors in your mind whom you want to see in a patriotic film? Tell us in the comment section below.