Saif Ali Khan Is A Master When It Comes To Pulling Off Characters With Grey Shades; These Films Prove It!
Intelligent, witty and extremely talented, Saif Ali Khan's charming ways speak of his royal lineage. On screen too, the man knows to play his cards well and win the game. Straight out of his boarding school, Saif was supposed to make his acting debut with Rahul Rawail's Bekhudi opposite Kajol, and had even filmed a song for it. Unfortunately, the actor was shown the door due to his lack of interest in his role.
Finally, the Nawab of Bollywood bagged his first big break with Yash Chopra's Parampara followed by Aashiq Awara. With films like Dil Chahta, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Tum, Saif soon termed as the chocolate boy of industry.
However, the actor soon reached a point in his career where he decide to follow his heart rather than chasing money and stardom. That's when Saif step out of his comfort and reinvented him as the actor with films where his roles had enough meat.
With Saif Ali Khan's birthday just around the corner (August 16, 2021), we list down some of his most memorable anti-hero acts which left us spellbound.
Karan Singh Rathod (Ek Haseena Thi)
After Kal Ho Naa Ho, Saif Ali Khan who was termed as a chocolate boy by people, wanted to play something badass on screen. When Sriram Raghavan offered him Ek Haseena Thi, the actor saw it as an opportunity to prove himself as an actor and that's how we got Saif 2.0!
Cyrus Mistry (Being Cyrus)
Saif Ali Khan gave a bang on performance as the con-man Cyrus who is hired by Tina Sethna (Simone Singh) to dupe the Sethna family in Homi Adajania's 2005 black comedy.
Langda Tyagi (Omkara)
Saif Ali Khan left the audience shell-shocked with his transformation from a cool urban boy to a rustic, conniving Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara. Interestingly, this role was first offered to Aamir Khan who turned down the film as he had a different vision. Saif came into the picture and limped his way to glory.
Ranvir Singh (Race)
Admit it or not, but the Race franchise is all about Saif Ali Khan! Though Salman took over the baton from him in Race 3, the audience terribly missed Saif who brought his own suaveness and charm to this action thriller franchise.
Ehsaan Khan (Kurbaan)
Though the film was not a commercial success at the box office, Saif did manage to leave a lasting impression as a man who has more to him than meets the eye in Rensil D'Silva's Kurbaan.
Rustom Billimoria (Rangoon)
Despite a wafer-thin plot, Saif Ali Khan was an absolute hoot as the pompous producer with the right amount of aristocracy in Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon.
Shakun Kothari (Baazaar)
Saif Ali Khan proved once again why he is the ultimate boss when it comes to grey characters with his 'saras' performance in Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar. As a businessman who has a voracious appetite for power, Khan delivered a stunning performance.
Udaybhan Singh Rathore (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Saif Ali Khan turned out to be an equal nemesis for Ajay's Devgn's character Tanhaji and lent a delicious wickedness with his wry humour to his portrayal of Udaybhan in this 2020 blockbuster film.