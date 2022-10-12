Katrina Kaif To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood's Leading Ladies Who Will Be Celebrating Their First Karwa Chauth

'Apni mang suhagan ho, sang hamesha sajan ho.' Remember Kajol's character Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham lip-syncing to this line while gazing at her husband Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan)'s face through a sieve while the moon shining bright in the sky? Well, that perfectly encapsulated Karwa Chauth celebrations off screen as well!

It's that day of the year when married Indian women observe a fast on this day from dawn to moonrise for their husband's well-being and long life.

The day begins with all married women and brides-to-be eating traditional sargi from their in-laws' house, prepared by their mother-in-law. This is followed by them dressing up in bright colours and applying mehendi on their hands and feet after receiving baya. In the evening, the women perform puja and listen to Karwa Chauth katha. Later, the women pass their thalis around in a circle as they chant their holy hymn. The last ritual is breaking the fast when the moon is seen in the sky.

Every year, we have our Bollywood stars celebrating this festival with great fervour. This year, we have some new additions to this list too. As everyone gears up to celebrate Karwa Chauth tomorrow (October 13, 2022), let's how a look at our Bollywood leading ladies who will be celebrating this joyous day for the first time post marriage.