Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy, Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Celebrate Karwa Chauth; See Pics

Popular Tollywood couples like Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy and Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj celebrated Karwa Chauth yesterday (November 4) with immense happiness. Notably, this was the first Karwa Chauth of the newlywed couple Rana and Miheeka. On this day, women in India fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' long life and safety.

Following the tradition, the star wives didn't miss any chance to make it memorable amid this pandemic. Stylish Star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha shared a lovely picture with her dear hubby on the occasion of Atla Tadde (a festival celebrated by married Hindu women of Andhra Pradesh for long life of their husband).

She captioned the photo, "Atlathadhi."

See post here

In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha look amazing in black attire and red salwar kameez respectively. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's first Karwa Chauth was indeed special for them as well as their families. Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj captured some adorable moments while they were doing rituals of the Hindu festival.

Bunty Bajaj shared the photo of them on Instagram and wrote, "Happy karvachauth god bless @ranadaggubati @miheeka."

See post here

Rana Daggubati wore a black shirt and grey jeans while Miheeka opted for red saree. The way Rana is looking at Miheeka with love, is the most delightful thing to see on the internet today. Their fans have started going gaga over their chemistry.

Apart from Tollywood celebs, many Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Kajol and others posted some beautiful pictures of their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Also Read : Karwa Chauth 2020: Kajol Turns 'Serial Killer'; Natasha Dalal Fasts For Beau Varun Dhawan

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Red As She Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Hubby Nick Jonas