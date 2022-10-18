Shibani Dandekar Lashes Out At Troll For Saying She Shared Her Karwa Chauth Post For 'Monetary' Reasons

Singer-actress Shibani Dandekar recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth. She and Farhan Akhtar got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony which was held in Javed Akhtar's home Sukoon in February this year.

Shibani took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself wearing a designer mangalsutra on Karwa Chauth. While fans and her friends from the industry gushed over her radiant look, there were a few who felt that the actress had shared that post for monetary reasons and took a jibe at her.

The Sultan actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a screenshot of some people discussing her Karwa Chauth post. The screengrab featured an exchange between two users where one of them wrote, "Very surprised Shibani Dandekar got on the KC (Karwa Chauth) wagon. Or maybe I should not be surprised... all monetary."

Responding to the users' DM to herself, the other person replied, "Please never be surprised." She also shared their exchange on her Instagram stories and added, "All. Celebrities. Are. The Same."

When this discussion caught Shibani's eye, the latter penned a befitting reply to the hatters on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, "There is a not so new bully in town. My mind is blown by how incredibly nasty people are. Aishwarya you are as nasty as they come. This is how you spend your time? Spreading hate on the internet? At least have the balls to tag me like I'm going to tag you @otherwarya. P.S. I am stating the obvious. I really do not need life advice from you! How sad that you have become this brave keyword warrior and think we will all sit here and take your bullshit and be silent!"

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar dated for four years before they tied the knot in a close-knot ceremony in Khandala. Post their marriage, the latter had said in one of his interviews that he is in a very happy space.