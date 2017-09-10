 »   »   » FORGET HRITHIK ROSHAN! Did Katrina Kaif & Kangana Ranaut Have A CATFIGHT Over Ranbir Kapoor Too?

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan have become one hot topic of discussion. Ever since, Kangana has appeared on the show of Rajat Sharma 'Aap Ki Adalat', people can't stop talking about her and Hrithik.
Things turned worse, when Kangana indirectly hinted at the budding closeness of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif and left everyone surprised.
On that note, let us tell you that Kangana was never in awe of Katrina and long back, rumours were rife that Katrina & Kangana indulged in a cold war over Ranbir Kapoor.
Did Kangana Send Her Pictures To Ranbir?
According to leading daily, in 2014, a report suggested that there was a spat between Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut, when the latter had allegedly sent some pictures of herself to Katrina's then boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.
But Katrina Denied All The Rumours..
"I have not seen this report and have no idea from where it came from. I met her (Kangana) once at a party. She is a sweetheart," had said Katrina, rubbishing rumours of any unpleasantness between the two.
When Kangana Was Compared With Katrina
In 2011, while talking to an entertainment portal, when Kangana was asked about Katrina, she had said, "I feel that both of us have done good films at our own levels. But I have always had a different choice in the industry. Hence I feel that my work cannot be compared with anyone else."
When Kangana Took An Indirect Dig At Katrina
About a couple of years ago, when Kangana was riding high on the success of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the actress took an indirect jibe at Katrina Kaif for her poor Hindi speaking skills and still getting good projects.
Recently, Katrina Replaced Kangana In SRK’s Film
It was reported that Mr Aanand L Rai was really eager to cast Kangana in his next film with Shahrukh Khan but blame it on her bossy ‘perfectionist' attitude, turned out Kangana's lost out on a big film to Katrina Kaif.
Here’s Why Mr Rai Ditched Kangana
An insider had revealed, "Kangana is invested in a film beyond her own responsibility. She likes to collaborate on the script, costume and other departments. And Aanand had become uncomfortable with that even in Tanu Weds Manu Returns."
Ahem Ahem..
"He appreciates that she wants to be involved every step of the way, but he doesn't want to risk casting two headstrong personalities like Shahrukh Khan and Kangana in the same film."