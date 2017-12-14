 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra To Visit India To Sign A Bollywood Film By The End Of 2017?

Priyanka Chopra is about to visit India on December 17 and reports state that she's all set to sign a Bollywood film and has lined upmeetings with the directors and producers and also has a few brand endorsement shoots to be completed. A source opened up by saying,
"She needs to finish work on her endorsements shoot for the old ones and sign some new ones also. She has lined up meetings with a few directors who have offered her films. She's already picked some scripts that interest her and will make time to sit for all the narrations, while she's in Mumbai."
Dotted Line
"This time, she will definitely sign on the dotted line for something before she heads back," confirmed the source.
Two Weeks
"PC will be in India this weekend. She's coming on December 17 and will be here for over two weeks," the source summed it up.
Career Options
Priyanka Chopra is trying to make a career in Hollywood and has taken a backseat in Bollywood as of now.
Oscar Queen
PeeCee even walked the red carpet at the Oscar Awards and got the opportunity of a lifetime to host it as well.
Say Yes
We really hope Priyanka Chopra will say yes to a Bollywood film as her fans are eagerly waiting for it.