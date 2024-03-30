ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Sees A Decent Opening At Box Office; Mannara Celebrates Birthday With Priyanka & Nick

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon
and
Tabu
starrer
Crew
has
managed
to
witness
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
has
opened
to
good
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
and
witnessed
a
single
digit
opening
day
collection
On
the
other
hand,
Mannara
Chopra,
who
turned
a
year
older
on
March
29,
enjoyed
a
grand
birthday
celebration
with
her
family
including
her
favourite
cousin
Priyanka
Chopra
and
Nick
Jonas.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
30,
2024,
12:19
pm
IST
Mannara
Chopra
Enjoys
Her
Birthday
Celebration
With
Priyanka
Chopra
As
Mannara
Chopra
turned
a
year
older
on
March
29,
she
was
seen
having
a
grand
celebration
with
her
family.
Interestingly,
as
Priyanka
Chopra
and
Nick
Jonas
are
in
India
at
the
moment,
they
also
made
sure
to
join
Mannara's
birthday
celebrations.
In
a
shocking
incident,
Tamil
actor
Daniel
Balaji,
who
was
known
for
his
roles
as
an
antagonist,
passed
away
at
48
in
Chennai.
It
was
reported
that
he
was
rushed
to
the
hospital
after
he
complained
of
a
chest
pain
wherein
he
breathed
his
last
on
Friday
night
(March
29).
Mar
30,
2024,
9:33
am
IST
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
Crew
Witnesses
A
Good
Friday
At
Box
Office
On
Day
1
As
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
has
finally
hit
the
theatres,
the
movie
saw
a
decent
opening.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
8.75
crores
Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 8:12 [IST]