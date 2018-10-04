 »   »   »  Aamir Khan's Character To Die In Thugs Of Hindostan? Inside Details REVEALED!

Yes, you read it right! Aamir Khan's next release Thugs Of Hindostan will have a very surprising climax. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan wants his character to die at the end of the movie. Wait, it does not end here, as even Amitabh Bachchan wants the same ending for his character Khudhabaksh.

Talking about the same, a source revealed, "Everyone knows in Hindi cinema the hero's death makes it all the more heroic. Both, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are keen to exit the script with a mortal flourish. It remains to be seen who gets this honour."

On a related note, Aamir Khan, who is working with Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan for the first time, recently revealed to PTI that they were to star in director Indra Kumar's film Rishta previously but the movie never saw the light of day, and he said, "We had a film together that Indra Kumar was going to make called Rishta, it was announced very long back. But due to several reasons it could not be made. Since then I was waiting to get an opportunity to work with him in a film. I am glad it happened now. I don't have the guts to say 'no' to a film with Amit ji.''

In an earlier interview to a leading news agency, Aamir had revealed that he is Big B's huge fan. He said, ''I was shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan and I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. When I got to know that I am working with him, it was really exciting. He was in front of me, we were rehearsing, and it was really a fan moment for me. I really couldn't speak properly or remember my lines. I was a little spaced out. And I must tell you, it was joyous for me to shoot with him. Every moment with him was a fan world moment for me.''

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta Slapped With Two Legal Notices; Calls It, 'The Price You Pay For Speaking Out'!