 »   »   » SURPRISING! Aamir Khan Says His Son Azad Rao Is Not Treated Like A 'Star Kid' For This Reason

Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Secret Superstar which revolves around the struggles of a young girl who aspires to make it big in the world of music, but can't reveal her identity as her father has issues with her singing.
On these very lines, Aamir was recently asked in a media interaction about his relationship with his son Azad Rao. Here's what he had to say...
A Dotting Dad
Aamir said, "I spend two hours playing with him in the evening, from six to eight. I even bathe him, eat with him. I keep telling my manager to make sure that I am not disturbed for these two hours since it is our special father-son bonding time."
Azad Is Allowed To Watch Only Cartoon Channels
He quipped, "Azad is allowed to watch only half an hour of television for a day. That too only cartoon channels."
No Starry Treatment
He is not treated like a 'star kid' so that even when he grows up he doesn't present himself as one. Only his valid demands are fulfilled, if he insists on watching more television I and Kiran simply put our foot down, added Aamir.
On Dealing With Media Glare On His Kids
"I mean that is something which I have been dealing for 23 years, that is what Junaid's age. We were concerned about that since Junaid was born. We have tried our level best to give them a normal life as much as possible. I am happy to say that Junaid and Ira have turned out to be wonderful adults. They are very caring and are very sorted in their heads. And hopefully, Azad will also be the same."
Is Azad Aspiring To Be An Actor Like His Father?
When quizzed about if his youngest son Azad plans to join films like his parents and Aamir replied, "No, he has never told me. I don't think Azad has ever seen a full film. He has seen a movie in parts. He is too small and has seen animated movies. Azad starts crying when he sees my films. Wo ghabra jaata hai. He got scared of seeing me beaten up on screen in PK."