 »   »   » Sussanne Khan Opens Up About Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut's Controversy!

he Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut controversy has got so many people talking and the constant barrage of news is bombarded to people every single day along with new twists and legal notices. During a recent event, Sussanne Khan was asked about the controversy and she spoke up without actually speaking about the issue.

She managed to dodge the question by saying, "No, personal questions, sorry," and then the media persons ended up asking only work related questions. Now, that's a smart move by Sussanne Khan there, isn't it?