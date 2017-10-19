 »   »   » Sussanne Khan Opens Up About Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut's Controversy!

Sussanne Khan Opens Up About Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut's Controversy!

Posted By:
he Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut controversy has got so many people talking and the constant barrage of news is bombarded to people every single day along with new twists and legal notices. During a recent event, Sussanne Khan was asked about the controversy and she spoke up without actually speaking about the issue.

She managed to dodge the question by saying, "No, personal questions, sorry," and then the media persons ended up asking only work related questions. Now, that's a smart move by Sussanne Khan there, isn't it?

The Ex Files

The Ex Files

Sussanne Khan chose not to comment anything about the Hrithik-Kangana controversy.

No Personal Questions

No Personal Questions

She asked the press to not ask any personal questions and kept it professional.

Long Battle

Long Battle

The Hrithik & Kangana controversy has been in the news for close to two years now.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has dragged Aditya Pancholi and Karan Johar into the war of words as well.

Fearless Woman

Fearless Woman

Kangana Ranaut is fearless and has been openly speaking out against Hrithik, KJO and Aditya.

Fed Up!

Fed Up!

Aditya Pancholi got fed up of Kangana and her sister Rangoli, that he filed a defamation case against them.

Story first published: Thursday, October 19, 2017, 13:11 [IST]
