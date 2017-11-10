 »   »   » Our Connection With Bareilly Is Of The Heart: Madhu Chopra

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra said that their names no longer be in the voters list here, the familys long association with the town will continue.

"Our connection with Bareilly is of the heart and it will not end with our names being dropped from the voters list... our house still exists there," Madhu told PTI over phone from Mumbai.

"Bareilly is the karamsthali of my family... the entire family belonged to Bareilly and will always remain as such," she said.

Madhu said her late husband Ashok Chopra had written to the district administration way back in 2012 about their shift to Mumbai but the names were not dropped from the voters list at that time.

She said Priyanka often talks about Bareilly as she grew up here and got educated in the Army School. Priyanka lived in Bareilly when she won the Miss World crown.

The family has locked their house in the Kunwarpur locality after they shifted to Mumbai 17 years ago. Though the family had shifted to Mumbai, their names featured in the voters list here.

After it came to light, the district administration ordered an inquiry and the names were removed from the voters list yesterday. PTI