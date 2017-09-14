 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Is Ignorant & A Fake Role Model! Sikkimese People Lash Out Against Her Comments!

The Sikkimese people have branded Priyanka Chopra as a 'fake role model' and 'ignorant' when it comes to knowing the North East and her latest comments about Sikkim prove their point. At the Toronto International Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra said that Sikkim as a state is "troubled by insurgency" and 'Pahuna', the film produced by her company "is the first film ever that's come out of that region."

Angry Sikkimese people lashed out at Priyanka Chopra by saying that Sikkim remains "One of the most peaceful states in India" and has a film industry of its own! Some even poined out very good movies made by the Sikkimese people and said that Priyanka has no idea what she's talking about on an international platform about their beloved state Sikkim.