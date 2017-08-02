 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Slips Into A Satin Gown & Looks Spectacular & Grand! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra is looking so wonderful by each passing day and her outfits have now become the talk of the town in both India and the United States, so much so, that people from both the countries are heaping praises on the actor's achievements and are eager to see her upcoming movies.
Also, Priyanka's latest pictures in a silky peach gown has made everyone fall in love with her! Check out the pics below...
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra sports a peach satin gown and looks hotter than hell.
Uptown Girl
She's walking and looking nothing less than an uptown girl.
On Fire!
She has really set the internet on fire today with her pictures.
Talk Of The Town
PeeCee is now the talk of the town in both India and the United States.
Fan Base
Her fan base in the USA is growing every single day.
Hollywood
She'll next be seen in 3 Hollywood movies. Now that's something!
Thigh Slit Gown
Her thigh high slit gown can make anyone go weak in the knees!
Baywatch
After the Baywatch debacle, we're sure she'll come back with a bang.
Hollywood Calling
She is now solely focusing on Hollywood and she'll achieve all her dreams.
Maldives
Priyanka had been to Maldives along with her family to celebrate her 35th birthday.
Saying No To IIFA
Priyanka skipped the IIFA 2017 just to spend time with her family on her birthday.
Loved
Priyanka Chopra is the most loved actress in India, nonetheless!
Story first published: Wednesday, August 2, 2017, 17:41 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...