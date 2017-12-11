 »   »   » Honeymoon Pictures! Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheen Khan Have a Beachy Time In Maldives

Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives and the couple have been posting tons of pictures on their social media handle showcasing the sun, sand and the beach.

The images look breathtaking and Maldives and the waters are so clear, Maldives is truly an ideal place for a honeymoon and Zaheer and Sagarika are doing just that! Check out the pictures below...