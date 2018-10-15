 »   »   »  Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Hazel Keech & Yuvraj Singh Holiday In Maldives! View Pictures

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
-
- Stephen Hawking's Last Paper On Black Holes Goes Online
- #MeToo: Stunt Director & Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
- Google Maps Causes Divorce After Husband Spots 'Cheating Wife' With Another Man
- Must-Read Interesting Facts About Allahabad
- Indian Government To Introduce Uniform Driving Licence Across all States In 2019; Comes With NFC
Cricketers Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh are holidaying in Maldives with their respective wives Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Keech and the pictures are too awesome to be missed. The sun, sand and the beach is what everyone craves for and the couples are enjoying every bit of their stay in Maldives by making the most out of it and visiting the best tourist spots, apart from the beaches, of course. Check out the pictures below!
The Beach People!
Sagarika Ghatge takes a selfie with Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh at a pristine beach in Maldives and look at the trio's faces, they all look so happy and content with their holiday!
The Lovely Ladies
Hazel Keech and Sagarika Ghatge are seen playing in the beach and man, the duo bond so well with each other, don't they?
Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are all smiles as they have breakfast by the pool. Sweet dreams are truly made of these, folks!
The Underwater Dive
It's fun to dive in the sea and Hazel Keech and Sagarika Ghatge are doing just that. They're really lucky that the picture has come out so perfect even underwater.
Awww! So Sweet
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan look so romantic here as they get the feel of the ocean. The beach can really do wonders to a couple!
Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech
It looks like Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh just don't want their holiday to come to an end and of course, we can't blame them for it as Maldives is such a beautiful place that nobody wants to come back home soon.
Most Read: Bikini Alert: Sunny Leone Holidays In Mexico With Husband Daniel Weber & Friends! View Pictures