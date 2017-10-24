 »   »   » Heartbreaking! Shahrukh Khan Mourns The Death Of Cancer-Battling Fan

Superstar Shahrukh Khan has offered condolences on the death of his fan, Aruna PK, who was struggling with cancer.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter, where he posted a heartfelt message for Aruna's children Akshat and Priyanka Khot and wished the family strength to handle the tough times.

"May Allah give you strength to deal with the loss of your beautiful mother. I know how sad it is to deal with the loss of a parent. Know that she is always with you and henceforth do things that give her reasons to smile in heaven," Shahrukh wrote.

Aruna was an ardent fan of the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor and he got to know that she wanted to meet the superstar as her last wish.

Shahrukh later took to social media to send a video message to Aruna through his fanpage.

"I'm made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you are fighting with an illness. I want to say this that me, my whole family, all our friends whoever knows about you, we are praying for your wellness," he had said in the snippet.

The actor also promised Aruna that he would meet her soon and will also perform for her.

"You are in a state where meeting you is perhaps not a possibility. I know this for a fact, with the positivity that you carry around that you will get well soon and we will meet very soon," he had said.