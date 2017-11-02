 »   »   » Use Tech To Make Films Economical: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Film-making should be economical in this digital era, Bollywood filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia said.

Speaking at the first edition of Guwahati International Film Festival, Dhulia also said that very few people visit the theatres to watch films these days.

"We have to adapt to digital films since it is the age of smart phones and filmmakers will have to survive, and ensure that film as an art form survives," he said.

Young filmmakers must take advantage of this medium to tell their stories and should turn the crisis into an opportunity, Dhulia said.

"We must learn to make films economically with very small units," Dhulia asserted.

Even in small towns, people do not go to watch films in theatres and only films from Hollywood, and Indian films like Bahubali can survive, the Director of films like Pan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster said.

"Create a platform where you can showcase your talent digitally and there is no need for a theatre", he added.

The filmmaker also pointed out that the government too has the responsibility to ensure that the industry thrives.

"In China, there is a ceiling of 20 to 25 foreign films that can be screened during an year but there is no such policy in our country," he said.

Besides, the government must pump back the entertainment tax it receives back to the industry", he added.

Referring to regional cinema, he said the state governments should make it mandatory for theatres to run films in the local languages and people should agitate to ensure the same.

The filmmaker, who has also acted in the film Gangs of Wasseypur, said that he is keen to explore the North East and hopes to make a film in the region someday. PTI

