 »   »   »  Dalip Tahil Arrested For Drunk-Driving; Actor Crashes His Car Into An Auto Rickshaw!

Dalip Tahil arrested for drunk driving, Crashes his car into an auto rickshaw; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Dalip Tahil who is known for films like Baazigar, Ishq, Judwaa and others was reportedly arrested on Sunday night by the Khar police for ramming his car into an autorickshaw under the influence of alcohol.

As per a Hindu report, the incident occurred around 9 p.m., when Khar resident Jenita Gandhi (21) was on her way home accompanied by her friend Gaurav Chugh (22). The police said their autorickshaw was passing by China Garden restaurant on CD Road in Khar when it was hit by a car from behind who belonged to Tahil.

"The impact of the collision caused Ms. Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions," an officer with the Khar police was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

"We noted down the number of the car. Meanwhile, Mr. Tahil started arguing and pushed us. Mr. Chugh called the police and a team from Khar police station reached the spot, and took all of us to the station," Ms. Gandhi said in her statement.

The police confirmed that the driver was indeed Mr. Tahil. Ms. Gandhi, Mr. Chugh, and Mr. Tahil were taken for a medical check-up, after which the police booked the actor for causing injury due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and for driving under the influence of alcohol under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Sanjay More, senior police inspector, Khar police station, confirmed that Mr. Tahil was arrested and later granted bail. He told the daily, "Mr. Tahil refused to let us take a blood sample so that it could be tested for alcohol traces. However, he was visibly inebriated."