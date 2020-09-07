Dalip Tahil On Kangana Ranaut’s Drug Allegations Against Colleagues: She Should Also Get Tested

Actor Dalip Tahil raised relevant points on Kangana Ranaut's crusade against the Hindi film industry in a recent interview. He pointed that what started as justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's death has now turned into a circus.

He said that there cannot be a greater example than that of Kangana's success as an actress, that opportunities exist for everyone in the Hindi film industry and anyone can rise to the top. But he does not understand the motives behind Kangana's statements off-late and feels they are delusional.

Talking about the substance abuse issue, Dalip told Hindustan Times, "It's a malaise that has engulfed our lives. So you can't just point fingers at Bollywood. What started to get justice for the tragic death of an actor is turning into a circus."

He did not deny the drug problem in the industry but asked pointed questions regarding the way in which this is being painted. "The film industry represents a microcosm of what's happening in the world. What's this big expose that Bollywood does drugs? Trying to understand what's Kangana's motivation behind these allegations? She's a self-made top grade actor. She succeeded in this film industry despite the challenges that a woman has to face. Kangana is, in fact, the epitome of the opportunities that exist for everyone in the film industry. But now her statements are getting delusional. Once or twice she made her point, but now it seems scripted," he said.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says Her Mentor Used To Drug Her; Netizens Ask Why She Hasn't Gone To Cops Yet

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Says She Thinks About Suicide; Kangana Ranaut Continues To Mock, Call Her Vulture

On Kangana's allegations of drug use by top Bollywood stars, he said, "Before she passes personal judgment on her colleagues, she should also get tested herself. There's much more happening in big businesses, media, where people are being manipulated, exploited and even dispensed off. Let's talk about that as well?"

ALSO READ: #ShameOnKanganaRanaut Trends After Actress Says 'Mumbai Feels Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'