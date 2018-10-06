 »   »   »  Kim Sharma & Boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane Holiday In Sri Lanka! View Pictures

Related Articles
Lovebirds Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane had a beautiful time holidaying in Sri Lanka and the couple has shared a few pictures on their Instagram handles. All they wanted to do was to get away from the everyday hustle bustle of Mumbai and spend some quality with each other away from all of that. Kim and Harshvardhan shared pictures chilling by the beach, roaming the streets like commoners and having yummy delicacies at various restaurants. So when it comes to a fun-filled holiday, they've been there and done that.
Also, rumours are all over the place that Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are madly in love with each other and have decided to tie the knot by 2019. Kim, who divorced her Kenyan husband Ali Punjani last year, was left penniless as she flew back from Kenya to India and then found love with designer Arjun Khanna, as they met at an NGO. However, her relationship with him didn't last long and now she's found the prince of her life, Harshvardhan Rane. Check out their Sri Lankan getaway pictures below...
Kim Sharma Oozes Hotness
Kim Sharma is oozing hotness in her white dress and is seen flaunting her legs. She's a beauty which one can't simply ignore.
The Big Banyan Tree
There's something about big banyan trees and it's present in almost all beachy places. Just like every normal tourist who poses by it and clicks pictures, Kim Sharma has done just that.
Holding Hands
Even though there's a friend in the picture, Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are so into each other, that they're seen holding each others hands. No wonder people say that they're madly in love with each other, folks!
Beach Boy Harshvardhan Rane
The Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane shared pictures of himself chilling by the beach and it also gives everyone else holiday goals.
Aww! So Cute
Harshvardhan Rane is seen playing with a cute little puppy on the beach and the image looks so adorable.
Never Letting It Go
It looks like Harshvardhan Rane is in no mood to let go of the little puppy and we won't be surprised if he ends up taking it to his hotel. But, of course, he won't.
Fit As A Fiddle
Harshvardhan Rane looks fit as a fiddle in this picture, peeps! Also, the couple is done with their holiday and back in Mumbai now.