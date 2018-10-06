 »   »   »  Kim Sharma & Boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane Holiday In Sri Lanka! View Pictures

Kim Sharma Oozes Hotness

Kim Sharma is oozing hotness in her white dress and is seen flaunting her legs. She's a beauty which one can't simply ignore.

The Big Banyan Tree

There's something about big banyan trees and it's present in almost all beachy places. Just like every normal tourist who poses by it and clicks pictures, Kim Sharma has done just that.

Holding Hands

Even though there's a friend in the picture, Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are so into each other, that they're seen holding each others hands. No wonder people say that they're madly in love with each other, folks!

Beach Boy Harshvardhan Rane

The Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane shared pictures of himself chilling by the beach and it also gives everyone else holiday goals.

Aww! So Cute

Harshvardhan Rane is seen playing with a cute little puppy on the beach and the image looks so adorable.

Never Letting It Go

It looks like Harshvardhan Rane is in no mood to let go of the little puppy and we won't be surprised if he ends up taking it to his hotel. But, of course, he won't.

Fit As A Fiddle

Harshvardhan Rane looks fit as a fiddle in this picture, peeps! Also, the couple is done with their holiday and back in Mumbai now.