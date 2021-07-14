Kim Sharma & Leander Paes Enjoy Holiday In Goa, Cozy Pictures Spark Dating Rumours
Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes were recently spotted together in Goa, holidaying together. The duo were seen visiting the celebrity hotspot Pousada By The Beach for a scrumptious meal but also posed for pictures.
The first picture sees the two posing in front of a beautifully laid table, meanwhile the second picture has sparked dating rumours. Peas can be seen posing with his arms around Kim and their dogs nearby. The caption read, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach. @pousadabythebeachgoa."
Take a look at the post,
Kim had also shared a picture from a similar beachside venue and gave a subtle nod to her rumoured beau, calling him her photographer, Mr P. In the picture Kim can be seen in blue shorts and a polka-dotted bralette, paired with a linen white shirt.
This is not the first time, they have been spotted together. Earlier the two were also snapped at a Pilates studio in Mumbai. Back then the pictures quickly went viral just as the pictures from a Goa holiday.
Earlier, Leander was dating model Rhea Pillai. The two also welcomed a daughter in 2005 but parted ways a few years later in 2014. Rhea has made claims of domestic violence in a legal battle for the custody of their daughter. Meanwhile, Kim was in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, but the two split, back in 2020.