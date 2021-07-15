Kim Sharma's Ex Harshvardhan Rane Reacts To Reports Of Her Rumoured Relationship With Leander Paes

If the grapevine is to be believed, actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes are painting Goa red with their newfound romance. Recently, a few of their vacation pictures surfaced on social media which hinted at something cooking between them.

Amid these dating speculations, Kim Sharma's ex beau and actor Harshvardhan Rane has commented on the actress's rumoured relationship with Leander Paes.

While the Haseen Dillruba actor said that he doesn't know if Kim and Leander are dating, he also added that they would make for the hottest couple in town if these rumours are true.

Etimes quoted Harshvardhan as saying, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."

Earlier this week, Kim and Leander were seen enjoying a meal together at the celebrity hotspot Pousada By The Beach in Goa. In one of the pictures, the sportsman is seen hugging Kim from behind, posing on a beach.

Speaking about Kim Sharma, the Mohabbatein actress was previously in a relationship with Harshvardhan Rane. The couple parted ways in 2019.

Later in an interview with a leading tabloid, Harshvardhan joked that his 'DNA' was the reason behind his breakup with Kim. "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth," he was quoted as saying.