Harshvardhan Rane On His Break-Up With Kim Sharma: What Went Wrong Is My DNA

Reports of Harshvardhan Rane and Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma being a couple first surfaced on the internet in December 2017. The lovebirds soon confirmed their relationship by posting loved-up pictures of each other on social media. They were even spotted together on various occasions. Later, their pictures of holidaying together in Sri Lanka also went viral on the internet.

In an interview with a tabloid, Harshvardhan had opened up about his relationship with Kim and said, "There's nothing to deny obviously, we are seen everywhere. We haven't kept anything hidden till now. Since this is not work-related, I don't know how to talk about it much, or what to discuss about it."

After being in a relationship for a brief period, the couple reportedly called it quits last year. Recently, in an interaction with Times Now digital, Harshvardhan Rane broke his silence over his break-up with Kim Sharma.

Harshvardhan Rane Says Nothing Happens Without A Reason The Sanam Teri Kasam actor told the entertainment portal, "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth." Harshvardhan Rane Blames His DNA For His Break-Up With Kim Sharma He further added, "I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame. There's a dialogue in Rang De Basanti - azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai. Bas Bejoy (Nambiar) sir banate rahe hai films, aur yehi hai mera relationship." Earlier, Harshvardhan Had Confirmed His Break-Up With A Cryptic Post The actor had shared a post on Instagram addressed to "K", in which he had written, "Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you and god bless me too. Bye." He had signed off the post as "H". However, Harshvardhan had later deleted that Instagram post.

Speaking about work, Harshvardhan Rane will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish which premieres on Zee5 today.

ALSO READ: Kim Sharma & Boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane Holiday In Sri Lanka! View Pictures

ALSO READ: Harshvardhan Rane Shares DIY Video Of Making Hand Sanitiser: Helping Someone Smile Is Priceless