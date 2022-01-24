Kim Sharma Shares Bikini Photos From Birthday Celebration In Bahamas, Leander Paes Calls Her ‘Queen’

Kim Sharma who recently celebrated her birthday took a trip to the Bahamas with her boyfriend Leander Paes. The actress took to an Instagram account and shared pictures from the vacation.

The actress in the pictures can be seen relaxing on a sandy beach in the Bahamas, with her back to the camera, soaking up the sun. She captioned the post, "Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42."

Kim in another picture has her arms lifted making victory signs. Her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes, was credited as the photographer. Paes took to the comment section and called her a 'queen'.

Meanwhile, Paes also took to his Instagram account to wish Kim Sharma on her birthday. He shared a bunch of photos with her and penned a sweet note. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling, Kim Sharma. My wish for you is a year as magical as you."

Rumours about the couple began to spread in August 2021. While the couple hasn't addressed their relationship directly, their photos from their Christmas celebrations and social PDA went viral. For the unversed, Paes was previously married to Rhea Pillai, while Kim was most recently in a relationship with Harshvardhan Rane.

On the work front, Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein and has appeared in films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and more.

Leander Paes also made his OTT debut in 2021 with a docu-drama with Mahesh Bhupathi. TitledBreak Point it was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.