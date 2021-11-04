Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Celebrate Their First Diwali Together

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes who were rumoured to be dating made their relationship Instagram official, back in September 2021. The two now celebrating their first Diwali together and treat their fans to an inside glimpse with an adorable picture on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared a picture where Leander can be seen donning white kurta-pyjama, while Kim can be seen posing next to him in an orange lehenga. Both can be seen smiling at the camera along with their dog.

The actress captioned the photo, 'Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you're happy healthy always. Love and light.'

The two were first spotted together in Goa, dining at a restaurant. The official Instagram account of the restaurant shared the couple's pictures enjoying a meal together. Soon after the two were spotted in the gym together and also walking their dog together.

Kim and Leander reportedly have been dating for a while but had maintained silence over their relationship reports, until September 2021. Notably, earlier, Kim was in a relationship with Harshvardhan Rane but they parted ways last year. Meanwhile, Leander was previously married to model Rhea Pillai and have a daughter together.

On the work front, Paes recently released a seven-part docuseries tracing his on-court partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi. Break Point also documented their journey from childhood to remarkable professional careers as international tennis players.

Paes in the show opened up about his friendship with Bhupathi and their eventual split that shook Indian tennis as well their worldwide fans.

Kim Sharma has been away from the big screen for a while. She is best known for her role in Mohabbatein and has starred in a number of films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla.