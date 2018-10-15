India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Namaste England 'Tu Mera Main Tera Song: Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Touch Your Hearts!

Namaste England 'Tu Mera Main Tera Song: Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Touch Your Hearts!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    After the soulful romantic number Tere Liye, makers of Namaste England have unveiled yet another heartwarming number 'Tu Meri Main Tera' sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which traces the journey of heartbroken Param aka Arjun Kapoor.

    namaste

    Penned by Javed Akhtar, 'Tu Meri Main Tera' is composed by Mannan Shah and crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan along with Shadab Faridi and Altamas Faridi which has released on Monday.

    ALSO READ: #MeToo: Parineeti Chopra: I Just Want Every Offender To Be Punished As Seriously As Possible

    The soulful track features Arjun Kapoor following his love Jasmeet aka Parineeti Chopra to London after she runs away to fulfill her dreams. The song showcases the struggles faced by Arjun in the attempt to reach for his love. Check out the song here-


    Capturing the feeling of a heartbreak, 'Tu Meri Main Tera' brings back Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to the franchise after the much loved 'Main Jahan Rahoon' from Namastey London.

    After treating the audience with the melodious 'Tere Liye', groovy track 'Bhare Bazaar, and the upbeat Punjabi track 'Dhoom Dhadaka', recently released party anthem of the season 'Proper Patola', the makers are now revealing the heartwarming 'Tu Meri Main Tera'.

    Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

    ALSO READ: #MeToo: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Vikas Bahl's Ex-Wife For Defending Him: 'Stop This Bullsh*t'

    Presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) & Reliance Entertainment present in Association with BlockBuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is a fun quintessential film slated to release on 19th October 2018.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue