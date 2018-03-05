 »   »   » Oscars 2018! Aamir Khan Says Sridevi Deserved The Oscars Mention

Sridevi Deserved The Oscar Mention

The superstar said, " My heart goes out to Boney and her children. It's very saddening and untimely. She deserved the Oscar mention."

Heart-Warming

On Sunday, the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actor had visited Boney Kapoor and his daughters to condole Sridevi's sudden death.

Aamir Has Always Been A Great Fan Of Sridevi's Work

As soon as he heard about Sridevi's demise, Aamir had shared, "I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji. I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself. My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise. Ma'am, we will always remember you with love and respect. a"

Meanwhile,

A couple of other Bollywood celebrities too tweeted about Sridevi's Oscar mention. Varun Dhawan wrote, " So amazing to see the #oscars pay respect to #shashikapoor and #sridevi #Oscar90."

Rishi Kapoor

Sridevi's 'Chandni' co-star wrote, " Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema!"

Vidya Balan

She tweeted, " The Oscars paid tribute to our beloved Sridevi...#YourLegacyLivesOn."

Pulkit Samrat

He too posted on his Twitter handle, " Feels so nice to see the #oscars pay respect to our veterans #ShashiKapoor sir n #Sridevi ma'm! 😇 🎥 #Oscar90