 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan & R Madhavan In One Frame After 17 Years? This Might Just Happen; Read Details

Madhavan & Saif To Reunite For An Aanand L. Rai Production Film

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan are re-uniting after 17 years for an Aanand L Rai production. The film is touted to be a historical and will be helmed by Navdeep Singh.

It's A Period Film

The tabloid further added, "The shoot kicks off in Rajasthan, where the story is set, in the first week of February. Since it's a period film, Saif and Madhavan will be training in sword-fighting and horse-riding. They will require a lot of prosthetics and the team has been working on their look for a long time. Last week, there was a final look test in Mumbai and the film is ready to roll now."

Guess Who Is The Leading Lady?

There are speculations doing the rounds that Zoya Hussain who made her debut with Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz has been signed as the female lead.

In Other News

Saif was last in Akshat Verma's directorial debut with Kalakaandi and will be next seen in Baazaar. On the other hand, Madhavan is all set to sashay in the digital space with Amazon Prime's upoming web-series Breathe which is said to be India's first medical thriller web-series.