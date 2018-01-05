 »   »   » SHOCKING TRUTH! Here's How Shahrukh Khan Stole Away The Limelight From Katrina Kaif

Shahrukh Khan Steals Katrina Kaif's Limelight; SHOCKING Revelation | FilmiBeat

The makers of Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero left the fans pleasantly surprised when they dropped the teaser of the film on the first day of 2018.

King Khan's 'dwarf' avatar instantly became a talking point on the social media and now everyone is eagerly anticipating for some more sneak-peek from the film. But folks, do you know that this Aanand L. Rai starrer had a different plot before Shahrukh Khan came onboard?

While talking to Mid-day, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress had some shocking revelations to make...



Shahrukh Khan Was Not The First Choice For Zero Katrina was quoted as saying to the tabloid, "Initially, I was supposed to play myself in Zero. The film was titled Katrina Meri Jaan."

The Superstar's Entry Brought A Major Plot Change She further added, "There was a different cast on board and Shahrukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress."

She Is Very Fond Of King Khan The actress revealed, "Shah Rukh sir is one of the best actors in the industry. His drive, energy and passion are commendable. It's great to be around him on a set."

What Had Made Her Take Up This Project? Katrina was earlier quoted as saying to a daily, "It wasn't about the space or the VFX. Honestly, Aanand sir has been discussing this film with me for the last two years."

Shahrukh Khan Is The USP Of Zero Recently, in an IANS interview Rai had revealed, "Though we are one year away from the release, the film is already getting so much love. So Khan sahab and I decided to give something to fans. It is purely out of the love and affection that we are getting from the fans.

"They (fans) are carrying an image in their mind and it is not exactly what we have in the film. When we were working on it we did not know it (dwarf part) will look this way. I want to replace that image with the right image. The film's USP is Shah Rukh's performance."

Here's Why He Chose Shahrukh To Play The Main Protagonist "I needed a big star and even if you cut two feet away from Khan saab, he'd still stand tall. Also, this story has a wide reach and he will take it to the world."



We wonder if Kat is upset about how a major plot change changed her from the main protagonist to one of the leading ladies of film. Tsk, Bollywood diaries, we tell you!



Coming to the film's release, Zero is slated to hit the big screens on 22nd December and is a crucial one for Shahrukh Khan since the superstar hasn't had a happy time with the Lady Luck at the box office in recent times.