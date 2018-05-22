 »   »   » They Desperately Need Our Help: Priyanka On Meeting Rohingya Refugee Kids

Priyanka Chopra visits Bangladesh to provide help People in Rohingya Refugee Camps । FilmiBeat

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra today visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh and calling the crisis "horrific" the actor urged people to help the children affected by it.

The 35-year-old Bollywood star, who is in on a field visit to Bangladesh, said the world needs to come together to give Rohingya refugee kids a secure future.

"In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh - 60 per cent are children. Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong... Even worse, when they will get their next meal.

"And as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms threatening to destroy all that they've built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. hese children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. The kids are our future," Priyanka posted on Instagram alongside series of pictures of her with the kids.

Last year, Priyanka had visited a Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian capital of Amman.