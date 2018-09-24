 »   »   »  Vicky Kaushal: You Need To Surprise The Audience With Every Film You Do!

Exploring The Unchartered Territories

"Thanks to that, writers, too, are getting a chance to explore unchartered territories. The demand for unconventional faces and characters are also increasing. That helps actors like me and others who are coming to the forefront. Today, people look at us and think we can play protagonists in a commercial film, too."



When Asked If He Expected Recognition To Come This Soon

"No. But you're always aiming for the best and working hard towards reaching some place in life, to have a better tomorrow. Having said that, I didn't know back then that within three years, I would get to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Meghna Gulzar all in the same year."



Manmarziyaan Box Office

Despite Manmarziyaan receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike, the movie did not really kick-start at the box office and has collected only Rs 24.63 Crore in 2 weeks, which is of course a huge disappointment. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.



On The Work Front

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Uri and its scheduled to hit the theatres sometime in 2019.

