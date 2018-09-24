 »   »   »  Vicky Kaushal: You Need To Surprise The Audience With Every Film You Do!

Related Articles

The Manmarziyaan star Vicky Kaushal is finally getting his due in Bollywood and people are recognising and appreciating his work. The actor revealed that he's currently feeling much secure but still has a long way to go in the industry. "I'm getting closer to the space I always wanted to create for myself," he said to DNA, while also saying that the audiences have changed and an actor must surprise them with almost every film to stay relevant.
"Around 15-20 years ago, people only liked watching what they liked. You show them the same thing 10 times in a row and they would be happy. But right now, you need to surprise the audience with every film you do. They don't want anything which has a repeat value," said Vicky Kaushal.
Exploring The Unchartered Territories
"Thanks to that, writers, too, are getting a chance to explore unchartered territories. The demand for unconventional faces and characters are also increasing. That helps actors like me and others who are coming to the forefront. Today, people look at us and think we can play protagonists in a commercial film, too."
When Asked If He Expected Recognition To Come This Soon
"No. But you're always aiming for the best and working hard towards reaching some place in life, to have a better tomorrow. Having said that, I didn't know back then that within three years, I would get to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Meghna Gulzar all in the same year."
Manmarziyaan Box Office
Despite Manmarziyaan receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike, the movie did not really kick-start at the box office and has collected only Rs 24.63 Crore in 2 weeks, which is of course a huge disappointment. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.
On The Work Front
Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Uri and its scheduled to hit the theatres sometime in 2019.