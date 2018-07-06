English
 »   »   »  Watch: Anil Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Trailer Out

Watch: Anil Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Trailer Out

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    FANNEY KHAN Trailer Reaction: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao | FilmiBeat

    The trailer of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan has finally arrived. The movie is directed by Atul Manjrekar and will release on August 3, 2018. Famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the trailer link, he wrote "Loved the trailer... Here's #FanneyKhanTrailer... #FanneyKhan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.''

    The three-minute-long trailer shows Anil Kapoor as a middle-class family man, who is determined to make a music album for his daughter. And for that he plans to kidnap a famous singer, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with the help of Rajkummar Rao. You can check out the trailer below.

    Those who have come in late, Fanney Khan is an official remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous! The movie featured actors like Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten. Everybody's Famous! was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

    fanney khan

    Coming back to Fanney Khan, this is Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's third film together after Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Talking about his co-star, Anil once told a daily, ''I can't see Fanney Khan happening without Aishwarya. I have done Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with her earlier. Both were successful and appreciated. In Fanney Khan, she is not opposite me, but she is the pillar of the film.''

    Fanney Khan also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in important parts. Keep watching this space for more updates.

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Can't Control His Father Rishi Kapoor, Expresses Anger Through His Mom Neetu Instead

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue