 »   »   »  WWE Star John Cena Is Inspired By Shahrukh Khan, Here's Proof!

Here's The Full Text Of The Quote!

Also, Shahrukh Khan's full quote goes as, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous... Whatever helps you survive is perhaps the oldest and simplest emotion known to mankind. And that is love."

John Cena Had Previously Tweeted About Shahrukh Khan

"This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it." John Cena was here referring to an article about Shahrukh Khan's Ted Talks.

Shahrukh Khan Thanked John Cena For His Gesture

"Thx for taking out time to ‘See' it. Wish I can ‘See u' someday. Love & health to u my man."

John Cena Also Tweeted To SRK

"You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost."

John Cena Had previously Shared Rahul Dravid's Quote

It looks like John Cena is a fan of cricket and had previously shared a quote by Rahul Dravid. He posted on Instagram with Dravid's picture, "You don't play for revenge, you play for respect and pride."

Posted A Picture Of Kapil Dev

John Cena had previously posted a picture of former Indian captian Kapil Dev as well, but did not caption the image.