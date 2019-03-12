Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Take Their Kids Out For A Movie; Alia Bhatt Snapped At KJo’s House

Hrithik Looks Uber Cool

Hrithik Roshan was snapped by the paparazzi when he was out for a movie night with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik looked uber cool in a black zip up hoodie teamed with light wash denims. He wore a pair of red sneakers and a hat to complete his outfit. Hrithik's fans gathered around him to take his pictures. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's film Super 30, a biopic on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Family's Movie Night Out!

Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan joined Hrithik for the family's movie night on Monday. Sussanne looked casual in a grey sweater with white denims and white shoes. She accessorized with a blue sling bag.

Hrehaan And Hridhaan Twin In Blue

Hrehaan and Hridhaan twinned in blue for the movie night out with their parents.

Alia At KJo's House

Alia Bhatt was snapped outside Karan Johar's house on Monday night. Alia is all geared up for the release of her next movie, Kalank, on April 19th. But before that, the teaser of Kalank will release today, March 12th!

Karan Johar Also Snapped

Karan Johar was present with Alia Bhatt when the two of them were snapped outside his house on Monday night. We are all excited to see KJo present his next big production through Kalank, having a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Khemu.