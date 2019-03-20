Karan Johar: 'I Have A Woman In Me & That Makes Me More Of A Man'

I Have A Woman In Me, Says Karan Johar

Karan Johar answered the question by saying, "No. I was born a man, I am proud to be a man, I have a woman in me that makes me more of a man."

Karan Johar Opens Up About Online Abuse

"Initially, when I used to get it (online abuse), I used to deal with it by being upset and being angry but then I got into the state of indifference. And now I am in a state of glorious amusement."

I Feel Bad When Trolls Target My Babies

"I am a little sensitive about my babies and when they start saying things about them, that really bothers me," said Karan Johar to Arbaaz Khan.

I Am A Single Parent & Have My Own Set Of Challenges

"Conventionally the children are raised by a mother and a father and I get that. I am a single parent and it comes with its own set of challenges. But that doesn't mean a man and a woman have different roles to play. I have enough love to give to my child and also I have a mother at home whom they call ‘mama'. I am co-parenting my children with my mother and I don't think there can be a better relationship or a situation than that."