    Karan Johar: 'I Have A Woman In Me & That Makes Me More Of A Man'

    Karan Johar, who made others take questions in his talk show Koffee With Karan, found himself on the hot seat as he appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch. Arbaaz asked Karan various things under the sun but the most highlighting part was when he asked the filmmaker about homophobia in the country and took a user's question "Did you have a gender malfunction?." Here's what KJo replied...

    I Have A Woman In Me, Says Karan Johar

    Karan Johar answered the question by saying, "No. I was born a man, I am proud to be a man, I have a woman in me that makes me more of a man."

    Karan Johar Opens Up About Online Abuse

    "Initially, when I used to get it (online abuse), I used to deal with it by being upset and being angry but then I got into the state of indifference. And now I am in a state of glorious amusement."

    I Feel Bad When Trolls Target My Babies

    "I am a little sensitive about my babies and when they start saying things about them, that really bothers me," said Karan Johar to Arbaaz Khan.

    I Am A Single Parent & Have My Own Set Of Challenges

    "Conventionally the children are raised by a mother and a father and I get that. I am a single parent and it comes with its own set of challenges. But that doesn't mean a man and a woman have different roles to play. I have enough love to give to my child and also I have a mother at home whom they call ‘mama'. I am co-parenting my children with my mother and I don't think there can be a better relationship or a situation than that."

    Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
